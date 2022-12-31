Doncic scores 51 points, Mavs beat Spurs for 6th straight

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 51 points and the Dallas Mavericks escaped with a 126-125 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory. Christian Wood added 25 points in Dallas’ fifth straight victory over San Antonio. Keldon Johnson had 30 points for Sam Antonio, Jeremy Sochan added 20 and Jakob Poeltl had 19 points and 15 rebounds. After leading by 17 points, the Mavericks had to scramble in the final minute. Doncic had his third 50-point outing in his past five games, including 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists Tuesday night in an overtime victory over New York.

