Drew Timme scores 35, No. 10 Gonzaga tops Pepperdine 111-88

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 of his season-high 35 points as part of Gonzaga’s first-half scoring outburst, and the No. 10 Bulldogs raced past Pepperdine 111-88 in the West Coast Conference opener for both. Gonzaga (12-3, 1-0 WCC) won its 27th consecutive WCC opener and extended its home win streak to 74 games. The last time the Zags lost their first conference game of the season was 1996, when they fell to Santa Clara. It was also Gonzaga’s 44th straight win over the Waves, the last loss coming during the 2001-02 season. Maxwell Lewis led Pepperdine (7-8, 0-1) with 20 points in 23 minutes, but was limited by major foul trouble in the first half.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.