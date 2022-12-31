Jump scores 20 points, leads No. 2 Stanford by Arizona State

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump hit three early 3-pointers and six in all on the way to 20 points as No. 2 Stanford quickly ran away from Arizona State, beating the Sun Devils 101-69 on Saturday night for its eighth straight victory.Birthday girl Cameron Brink contributed 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots while Haley Jones had 16 points, seven boards and a pair of steals as the Cardinal (14-1, 2-0 Pac-12) jumped out to a 22-5 lead and kept going. Tyi Skinner scored 20 points and junior transfer from Kentucky Treasure Hunt added 19 for Arizona State.

