Reese scores 13, No. 18 Arizona women beat Cal 62-56

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Cate Reese scored six of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, Shaina Pellington added 12 points and No. 18 Arizona beat California 62-56 to win its fifth game in a row. Kailyn Gilbert scored 10 points for Arizona (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12). Jayda Curry led Cal (9-4, 0-2) with 13 points — eight in the fourth quarter — but was just 4-of-17 shooting. Curry, McIntosh and Martin each hit a 3-pointer in an 13-4 run early in the fourth that made it 50-all when Curry hit two free throws with 6:20 to play. Cate Reese made a jumper, Esmery Martinez took a steal the other way for a layup with 5:36 remaining and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.

