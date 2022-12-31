Stefanovic scores 20, Utah holds off Stanford in stretch

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Backup guard Lazar Stefanovic matched his season- and career-high with 20 points, Branden Carlson added 18 points and Utah defeated Stanford 71-66. Stefanovic, a sophomore from Belgrade, Serbia, made 6 of 7 shots, all three of his 3-point tries and 5 of 6 from the line. Gabe Madsen and Marco Anthony scored 10 points each. The Utes led 60-48 near the four-minute mark of the second half before two 3-pointers by Max Murrell ignited a 12-2 Stanford run that was capped by a Murrell layup with 2:15 remaining. The Utes maintained their lead by making 10 consecutive free throws and 13 of 14 down the stretch.

