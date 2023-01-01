Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was removed from the field on a stretcher after he was injured on a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. Sweat did pound the ground with his hands before he was taken off the field. The entire Eagles team came over to the sideline and met Sweat on the field as he was put on the stretcher. Sweat has 11 sacks and had a sack in five straight games before he was injured late in the first quarter.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.