Basketball

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Preston pulled out a 60-50 win on Thursday night to stay unbeaten.

Gabe Hammons scored 22 points for the Indians. Carter Layton led the Broncos with 15 points.

Preston hosts 3A's Sugar-Salem next Thursday in a battle of defending state champions. Blackfoot looks to get back on track on Saturday against Idaho Falls.