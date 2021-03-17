Ex-NBA player Shawn Bradley paralyzed in cycling accident

Basketball

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) - Former NBA player Shawn Bradley has revealed he was paralyzed when struck from behind by a vehicle while riding a bike near his Utah home.

Bradley says in a statement nearly two months after the accident he intends to bring awareness to bicycle safety.

The incident involving the 48-year-old occurred in January in St. George, Utah.

The 7-foot-6 Bradley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1993 draft by Philadelphia.

The former BYU standout spent most of his 12-year career with Dallas.