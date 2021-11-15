Former MLB player Julio Lugo has died at age 45

By Seán Federico-O’Murchú

Julio Lugo, the Dominican-born shortstop who played for seven major league teams and won a World Series ring with the Boston Red Sox, has died, his former team said Monday.

In a tweet, the Red Sox offered condolences to the Lugo family.

No cause of death was given for Lugo, who would have turned 46 on Tuesday.

The native of Barahona in the Dominican Republic was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2000, according to MLB.com. His 12-year career also included stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Red Sox, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves.

In his 1352 career games, Lugo batted .269 with a .716 OPS. He hit 80 home runs and had 198 stolen bases.

The Rays said they were saddened to hear of his passing, while the Orioles and the Cardinals offered condolences to his family and friends.

Former players also weighed in to remember Lugo.

Will Middlebrooks, a former Red Sox third baseman, said he met Lugo during spring training in 2008 with the minor league Lowell Spinners. “He spent some time with us young kids in Ft. Myers during a rehab assignment. He taught us a lot about infield routines and how to be a professional,” he tweeted.

Outfielder Josh Reddick tweeted that Lugo helped him early in his career “with my routine and to stick to it regardless of outcome.”

