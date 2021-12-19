Denver Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater will spend the night in a hospital after an in-game injury

By Amir Vera, CNN

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was spending the night in a hospital Sunday after an on-field injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The injury took place during the third quarter of the game in Denver, with a little over five minutes left.

Video shows Bridgewater taking a snap, dropping back and looking to throw when he decides to scramble out of the pocket. He runs past the line of scrimmage, dodging a couple tackles before he dives into the air and is tackled from behind.

The tackle causes his head to hit the ground. Bridgewater was shown unable to get up and was later taken off the field on a stretcher as his teammates surrounded him.

“QB Teddy Bridgewater will stay at the hospital overnight for further evaluation, but so far everything has checked out well, per Coach (Vic) Fangio,” the Broncos’ official Twitter account said.

Bridgewater, 29, became a Bronco in April after being traded from the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN. He was drafted out of the University of Louisville by the Minnesota Vikings as the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Bridgewater has also played for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers during his NFL career.

The Broncos ultimately lost to the Bengals Sunday, 15-10.

