Reports: Russell Wilson traded to Denver Broncos

In what would be a blockbuster trade, the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed on a deal that would send Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Multiple outlets, including ESPN and the NFL Network, say the two teams agreed in principle.

Wilson, 33, has played his entire 10-year career in Seattle after being selected in the third round of the NFL draft in 2012. Wilson led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances and won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 against his reported new team, the Broncos. The 43-8 victory clinched Seattle’s lone Super Bowl title.

The Broncos will send quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and multiple draft picks to Seattle for Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick, sources told ESPN, the first outlet to report the multiplayer trade.

Last week, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reportedly discussed the possibility of moving on from the star quarterback. According to NFL.com, he said, “We have no intention of making any move there. But the conversations, (General Manager John Schneider) has to field those, he always has. But nothing specific.”

The trade cannot be formalized until the official start of the 2022 NFL year, which begins March 16 at 4 pm ET.

Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler and the Seahawks have won 10 or more games in eight of his 10 seasons. Last year he missed three games with a broken finger and Seattle finished 7-10.

Denver was 7-10 in the AFC West last season.

Wilson was also a star baseball player in college and was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB draft.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

