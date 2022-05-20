Aaron Wise struck on head with ball from wayward drive during PGA Championship

By Ben Morse, CNN

Aaron Wise was hit on the head by a wayward tee shot from Australia’s Cameron Smith at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Wise was walking down the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma when he was struck by Smith’s drive from the adjacent second tee.

Smith had sliced his drive to the right, and could be heard shouting “fore” almost immediately; the warning given by golfers to nearby players or fans who might be at risk of being struck by a ball.

The unbeknownst American wasn’t able to hear the warning, and was struck on the head without the ball bouncing.

Wise could be seen sitting on the ground for a short time afterward, before regaining his feet again and holding a water bottle to his head where the ball had struck him.

The 25-year-old was able to complete the final few holes of his second round, making pars on the seventh and eighth holes — he began his round on the 10th hole — finishing with a bogey on his final hole.

Wise was pictured after the end of his round holding an ice pack on his head where the ball had struck him. Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner said Wise “went down on a knee for about 30 secs but seemed to shake it off” and “showed his playing partner the mark on his hat.”

According to sports presenter Garrett Johnston, Wise said “there was a little bit of ringing in my head, and I was down on the fairway. That lasted for about 20 seconds. Then I felt pretty normal after that.”

He carded a two-over second round 72, which puts him at one-over for the tournament and comfortably making the cut.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.