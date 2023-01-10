Mikaela Shiffrin looking for record-breaking 83rd World Cup win in Austria

By George Ramsay, CNN

Having equaled Lindsey Vonn’s record of 82 World Cup wins, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin could go one better than Vonn when she competes in the slalom in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.

With her victory in Slovenia last week, Shiffrin became the most decorated women’s World Cup skier in history, alongside Vonn, and moved four wins behind Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record of 86 wins.

She has been in superb form of late, winning six of her last seven races since December 18.

The 27-year-old’s only blip was a sixth-placed finish in the giant slalom in Slovenia on Saturday, which she followed with her record-equaling victory the next day.

Shiffrin returns to action at 6 p.m. local time (12 p.m. Eastern Time) on Saturday, while the second run is scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m. local time (3:45 p.m. ET).

Given her recent performances, it seems a matter of when, rather than if, Shiffrin gets her 83rd World Cup win.

According to governing body FIS, the two-time Olympic gold medalist recorded her 82 wins in 233 races — a rate of a victory every 2.84 starts.

She has won the iconic Flauchau slalom on four previous occasions, most recently in 2021.

Last week, Shiffrin said she had been producing the best skiing of her life after taking victory in the slalom in Croatia.

Details on how to watch World Cup skiing events are available on the US Ski and Snowboard website.

