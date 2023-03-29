Spain shocked by Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifying

By Matias Grez, CNN

Scotland secured a historic 2-0 victory over Spain on Tuesday thanks to two goals from Manchester United’s Scott McTominay on a wild night at Hampden Park.

The victory — which will undoubtedly be spoken about for years to come — preserves Scotland’s perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying as the team goes top of Group A with two wins out of two.

McTominay’s goals came five minutes into each half as Spain twice failed to track the midfielder’s late runs into the penalty area.

His second goal was a particularly great finish, catching a deflection on the volley and drilling the ball low into the net past Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It marked Spain’s first defeat in Euro qualifying since 2014, and after the match, a frustrated Rodri hit out at what the Spanish perceived to be diving and time wasting from Scotland.

“Always when you lose you’re disappointed, but we did many good things to win,” the Manchester City midfielder told Viaplay. “We conceded easy goals. This is football and if you concede then you’re penalized at the end.

“It’s the way they play — you have to respect it, but for me, it’s a bit rubbish because they’re always wasting time, they provoke you and they always fall.

“This is, for me, not football. You have to try, for the spirit of the sport, you have to move on, but the referee has to take [control of this]. It’s frustrating because we want to win and it’s difficult because you waste time.”

Many on social media have called Rodri out for what they believe to be hypocrisy, with the Spanish team over the years earning a reputation among some fans for bending the rules as much as possible to earn an advantage.

The win was Scotland’s first over Spain since 1984 and just its third competitive victory over Spain ever, per Opta.

While Spanish player David Garcia was blaming the defeat on the grass being too long, newspapers back home had already started writing their scathing headlines.

Diario AS went with “Shipwreck in Glasgow,” while Marca just asked in big font: “What is the plan?”

Manager Luis de la Fuente, who made eight changes to the side that beat Norway 3-0, will have plenty to ponder and will likely already be feeling the pressure after just two matches in charge.

