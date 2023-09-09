Spain’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal enjoys historic debut, becoming his country’s youngest goalscorer and player

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal came off the substitutes’ bench against Georgia on Friday to make history twice.

The forward was introduced in the 44th minute to become, aged 16 years and 57 days, Spain’s youngest men’s player, breaking the record previously held by Gavi who had made his international debut in 2021, aged 17 years and 62 days.

The teenager then completed the scoring for Spain in the 74th minute for a 7-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win, becoming his country’s youngest scorer and breaking another record which was held by Barcelona teammate Gavi.

In August, Yamal made his full debut for Barcelona to become the youngest player to start a La Liga match in the 21st century, and he was named the league’s U23 player for that month.

When he made his debut for Barcelona in April aged 15, he became the club’s youngest player in more than a century.

Álvaro Morata scored a hat trick for Spain, while an own goal from Solomon Kverkveila and goals from Dani Olmo and Nico Williams secured a thumping win for the Spaniards.

Spain is second in Group A, nine points behind Scotland with the Scots having played two games more.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.