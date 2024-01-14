Green Bay Packers dominate Dallas Cowboys to become first No. 7 seed to win an NFL playoff game

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The Green Bay Packers became the first No. 7 seed to win an NFL playoff game following a 48-32 wild-card victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

The Packers jumped all over the Cowboys from the kickoff behind masterful performances by quarterback Jordan Love and running back Aaron Jones.

Love completed 16 of 21 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns while Jones ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers defense shut down Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense. Prescott threw two interceptions including one that was returned for a touchdown by safety Darnell Savage before Dallas got on the scoreboard.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Packers (9-8 in the regular season) held a 48-16 lead and pulled most of their starters. However, the Cowboys (12-5) edged back into contention, making it a 16-point game late following two touchdown passes by Prescott and two two-point conversions. He would finish 41 of 60 with 403 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Down 48-32 late in the fourth quarter and driving down the field, the Cowboys offense was stopped on fourth down to give the Packers their first playoff win since 2021.

Love, who became the starting quarterback when Aaron Rodgers was traded during the offseason to the New York Jets, told the FOX broadcast after the game that they were “real loose” when the contest started.

“We came in here with the mindset that we were going to dominate,” Love said. “A lot of people counted us out and we didn’t care about that. We knew what opportunity we had in front of us and made the most of it tonight.”

The Packers will face the No. 1 seeded 49ers (12-5) in the NFL divisional round next week in San Francisco.

The NFL playoffs were expanded to include eight teams in each conference beginning with the postseason after the 2020 season.

