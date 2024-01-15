Israeli soccer player detained in Turkey after protest in support of hostages held in Gaza

By Hande Atay Alam, Scott McLean and Isil Sariyuce, CNN

(CNN) — Sagiv Jehezkel, the Israeli soccer player suspended from top-tier Turkish club Antalyaspor for an on-pitch protest in support of hostages held in Gaza, is returning to Israel after he was briefly detained by police.

Jehezkel, who had been held by police in Antalya, was suspended by Antalyaspor over the weekend after showing his bandaged wrist which had the message “100 days, 7/10” supporting Israeli hostages on Sunday.

The bandage was a reference to the Israeli hostages who had been held for 100 days in Gaza on Sunday following the deadly attack by Hamas in Israel on October 7.

A hostage release deal agreed between Israel and Hamas in late November ended after six days, with more than 100 freed. Israel believes 107 hostages are still being held in Gaza, as well as the bodies of 25 who are dead.

The prosecutor’s office announced that its procedures have been completed, but there is no indication that the investigation into the player has been dropped.

On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Jehezkel is returning to his home country.

Antalyaspor Deputy Chairman Alkan Evren said in a statement that a legal process is ongoing to terminate the contract of the 28-year-old Israeli footballer, according to Turkish state broadcaster, TRT Haber.

“I did not act to provoke anybody. I want the war to end. This is why I showed that sign,” Jehezel previously said, according to a leaked Turkish police report widely cited across Turkish media.

On Sunday, Antalyaspor announced its decision to suspend Jehezkel from the team, saying that he acted against the “national values” and was “excluded from the squad by the decision of the board of directors.”

A club statement added: “Our Board of Directors will never allow behavior against the sensitivities of our country, even if it results in a championship or a cup.”

Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç also wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Jehezkel performed an “ugly action supporting Israel’s massacre in #Gaza” after scoring in Antalyaspor’s 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor.

Yehezkel, a right-winger, has scored six goals and recorded two assists in 13 matches for Antalyaspor this season.

At first, Antalyaspor officials didn’t notice the message on Yehezkel’s wrist and posted a photo of his celebration on the club’s social media accounts. However, the post was later removed.

Antalyaspor President Sinan Boztepe said in a statement on X: “The instant post after his goal was shared on our club’s official social media accounts, and the issue was noticed immediately.

“It has been removed. I would like the public to know that I will not allow such behavior during my term as president, no matter what great success will come in the end.”

Meanwhile Eden Karzev, another Israeli playing in the top flight of Turkish soccer, is facing a disciplinary investigation by his club, Istanbul Basaksehir, over a social media post.

Basaksehir said on X on Monday that Karzev “violated the club’s disciplinary instructions by posting on his personal social media account that contradicts the sensitivities of our country.”

The club did not specify the exact post in question. According to Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber, the 23-year-old re-posted an image from another account marking 100 days since hostages were taken by Hamas with the hashtag “BringThemHomeNow.

CNN has contacted Basaksehir for further comment.

This isn’t the first time that a soccer player has become embroiled in controversy over the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Earlier this month, Algerian Youcef Atal, who plays for French club OGC Nice, was handed a suspended sentence and a €45,000 fine ($49,000) following a social media repost about the conflict.

According to Reuters, which cited French newspaper Nice-Matin, Atal republished a 35-second video by a Palestinian preacher who called on God to send “a black day over the Jews.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Amir Tal contributed to reporting.