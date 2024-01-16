AS Roma sacks Jose Mourinho with ‘immediate effect’

By John Sinnott, CNN

(CNN) — AS Roma has announced that José Mourinho and his coaching staff have left the Serie A club with “immediate effect.”

The 60-year-old Mourinho was appointed Roma coach in May 2021 and guided the Italian team to a Europa Conference League final win a year later. Last year, Roma and Mourinho also reached the Europa League final but lost on penalties to Sevilla.

Beaten 3-1 by AC Milan on Sunday, Roma is ninth in the Serie A table.

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said Dan and Ryan Friedkin – the club’s owners – in a statement.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mourinho is one of the most well known and successful managers in the game and has previously coached the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Porto.

Roma’s Europa Conference final victory was the 26th trophy he has won in his managerial career. He has also won two Champions Leagues, a Europa League and a UEFA Cup.

The role at Roma was the second time Mourinho had worked in Italy. When he was Inter Milan coach – between 2008-2010 – in his final season Mourinho guided the team to a remarkable treble – the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

