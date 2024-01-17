Novak Djokovic struggles past home favorite Alexei Popyrin to reach Australian Open third round

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — It wasn’t pretty, but Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the 2024 Australian Open third round on Wednesday, beating Australian home favorite Alexei Popyrin in four sets 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3 in a hard-fought affair.

Djokovic, 36, looked far from his dominant best, but the No. 1 seed was able to race away during the second half of the match to continue his run for a record-extending 11th Australian Open men’s title.

The match seemed to hinge on the 10th game in the third set with Djokovic saving four set points which would have seen Popyrin go into a 2-1 lead and holding all the momentum.

But the 24-time grand slam singles champion showed all his experience to stave off the 24-year-old and save the game, before winning the set in a tiebreak and keeping his foot on the pedal in the fourth set to clinch the victory.

The Serbian talked about the crucial moment in their encounter afterwards, explaining how he had to capitalize on what was offered to him.

“He had quite an easy forehand and he missed it,” the world No. 1 said in his on-court interview. “I didn’t do anything special, and I was lucky on that point, on that game, to get away. He was the better player I think for a set and a half. In the second set and third set, he was the better player.

“Things changed around, and the momentum shifted in the tie-break. I managed to put the ball more in the court than he did. I don’t think I played at the highest level. In some instances, yes, but also credit to him for tactically coming up with the right game plan and serving big. He deserves a big round of applause.”

During his opening two matches at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Djokovic hasn’t played at the imperious levels we’ve come to expect from him.

He dropped a set in his opening round match against Dino Prižmić and he struggled for consistency against Popyrin.

Djokovic hit 32 unforced errors while Popyrin hit 58 over their four sets.

According to CNN contributor and tennis journalist Ravi Ubha, this is the first time in Djokovic’s Australian Open career that he has dropped a set in his first two rounds at the grand slam.

Djokovic will now face Argentina’s 30th seed Tomás Martín Etcheverry in the third round.

When asked if he expected to raise his level for his next match, Djokovic said he “sincerely hopes so.”

“That’s what it’s going to take for me to go deep in the tournament. I haven’t been playing my best, I’m still trying to find my form.

“Particularly in the early rounds, you play players that have nothing to lose really. They come out on the center court and try to play their best match, their best tennis, and I think both my first and second-round opponents were great quality tennis players. I managed to find a way to win in four. That’s what counts in the end, and hopefully, I’ll be able to build as this tournament progresses.”

Gauff sets up an all-American clash

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Coco Gauff set up another all-American clash in the third round of the Australian Open as after she beat compatriot Caroline Dolehide 7-6(2) 6-2.

The world No. 4 continued her unbeaten start to 2024, improving her record to 7-0. She has dropped just one set over that run.

Gauff will now face world No. 82 Alycia Parks after the 23-year-old beat 32nd-seed Leylah Fernandez in straight sets to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time in her career.

Following her victory, Gauff explained that she’s known Parks since they were nine years old and is familiar with her game.

“Used to practice with her and her sister,” Gauff said. “We both lived in Delray Beach, or in that area. I know her very well. I always root for her – obviously not for the next match.

“She has a big game, big serve, big shots, very athletic. I think she’s one of the most athletic players on tour. Like me, her, Sloane (Stephens) and Iga (Świątek) are probably up there – and (Maria) Sakkari. Those would be my top five. She’s up there.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.