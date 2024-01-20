Jürgen Klopp invites Sven-Göran Eriksson to be Liverpool manager after Swede’s terminal cancer diagnosis

By Thomas Schlachter and Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has invited Sven-Göran Eriksson to Anfield after the former England boss said he would never be able to fulfil his dream of managing Liverpool following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

“You’re invited from the bottom of all our hearts to come here,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “You can have my office, you can lead a session if you want, that’s no problem.

“That’s actually coaching and managing … So here we are, with open arms, come on over and let’s have a few great hours together.”

Eriksson, who is best known for his time as England head coach, publicly revealed earlier this month that he has terminal cancer and “about a year” to live.

CNN previously had learned from a source close to the 75-year-old that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

During his career, Eriksson managed several club sides including Manchester City, Lazio and Roma, but never Liverpool.

“My father is still alive and he’s still a Liverpool supporter and I’m a Liverpool supporter as well, I’ve always been,” he said in an interview with Sky. “I always wished to be the manager of Liverpool and that will not happen, for sure.”

Eriksson coached what is commonly referred to as England’s “Golden Generation,” working with the likes of star players David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand over two World Cups and a European Championship.

The Swede was the first overseas coach to manage the English national team. Under Eriksson – at Euro 2004 and World Cup 2006 – England was twice defeated by Portugal in penalty shootouts, on both occasions at the quarterfinal stage.

He also had stints coaching in China, Mexico and the Philippines during an extensive managerial career spanning more than 40 years.

