Travis Kelce embraces spotlight from dating Taylor Swift, but has full attention on Sunday’s AFC Championship game

By Jacob Lev and Brammhi Balarajan, CNN

(CNN) — While all eyes are on Travis Kelce’s relationship, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end says his focus is on his happiness and the team’s upcoming game on Sunday that will determine whether they go to the Super Bowl.

“I brought this upon myself and I do enjoy having fun with it all,” Kelce said about the increased attention he’s gotten since last season’s Super Bowl win and his relationship starting with superstar singer Taylor Swift. “The biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.”

The pair has drawn increased attention since Swift was first seen cheering on the Chiefs at a game in September 2023. Fans speculated they were dating when Kelce said on his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” that he tried to slip the musician his phone number on a friendship bracelet.

The 34-year-old football player attributed his increased public profile to last season’s Super Bowl win and how he lives his “off-field life.”

“The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” Kelce told reporters about his relationship. “That’s all that matters.”

However, Kelce reiterated he has his full attention on Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

“You hear the media throughout the year, if we’re not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn’t focused or the team isn’t focused on certain things,” Kelce said. “If you’re in this building, you know exactly what’s going on. So you’ve got to compartmentalize what you’re hearing and make sure that you’re staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception when you walk in the building.”

The Chiefs travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday with the chance to play in the team’s second consecutive Super Bowl. Also on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game to determine the second slot in Super Bowl 58.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.