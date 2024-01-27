Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby, suffers chemical burns from detergent in ‘freak accident’

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been hospitalized after suffering chemical burns from detergent in a “freak accident,” South Africa Rugby said in a statement.

The 51-year-old is said to be “recovering in hospital following a medical procedure for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product.”

“He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks,” the statement added.

Erasmus coached the Springboks to the Rugby World Cup title in 2019 in Japan – the third time the country had lifted the Webb Ellis Cup – before stepping upstairs to the director of rugby role ahead of the 2023 edition of the tournament.

South Africa is next scheduled to play in a two-game series against Ireland in July, first in Pretoria and then in Durban.

With Jacques Nienaber installed as head coach and Erasmus overseeing the operation, South Africa retained its World Cup title in France last year, winning its second successive and fourth championship overall after beating New Zealand in the final.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.