Seattle Seahawks to hire first-time head coach Mike Macdonald, per multiple reports

(CNN) — The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as the team’s head coach, according to multiple reports that cite unnamed sources.

Macdonald, 36, will become the NFL’s youngest head coach.

He was the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. The team’s defense this season was one of the best in NFL history and the first to lead the league in three categories: sacks (60), takeaways (31) and points allowed (16.5 points per game).

The Ravens fell one game short of the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 in the AFC championship game in Baltimore on Sunday.

CNN has reached out to the Seahawks and the Ravens for comment.

Macdonald will be taking over for Pete Carroll, who stepped down from the position earlier this month after leading the Seahawks for the past 14 seasons.

He was in his second stint with Baltimore after first starting with the club in 2014 as a coaching intern. After serving in a variety of roles, he left in 2021 to serve as the University of Michigan’s defensive coordinator before returning to Baltimore after one season.

Earlier this week, Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen heaped praise on Macdonald as a coach and as a person in a video posted on the team’s website.

“Whoever gets him, … probably is getting, like, the best candidate out there,” Queen said.

“I don’t think anybody does it like him. Nobody cares like him. Nobody will do what he does,” the Ravens’ 2020 first-round draft pick said.

“The guy is all around just the best person I’ve been around, coach-wise, person-wise. He really cares. He truly cares about the players, the people around the organization and the fans.”

The Washington Commanders are now the lone NFL team without a head coach.

Here are other recent coaching changes:

– The Atlanta Falcons have hired defensive coordinator Raheem Morris from the Los Angeles Rams as their top coach.

– The Carolina Panthers have named Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their head coach.

– The New England Patriots have parted with Bill Belichick and replaced him with one of his guys, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. Mayo, 37, is the current youngest head coach in the NFL.

– The Tennessee Titans have hired Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

– The Los Angeles Chargers are bringing in University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

