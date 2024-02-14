1 dead, at least 14 injured in shooting following Chiefs celebration rally, fire department says



By Kyle Feldscher and Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — One person has died after a shooting at the end of the rally celebrating the latest Chiefs Super Bowl win, according to Kansas City Fire Department spokesman Michael Hopkins.

Hopkins said that in addition to the fatality, three patients were in critical condition, five in serious condition, and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hopkins said that five additional victims have also sought medical attention for injuries from the event, but it was unclear whether they were gunshot victims.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through,” police said.

Three people who were wounded and two who were injured were taken to University Health Truman Medical Center, according to hospital spokesperson Keith King.

An estimated 1 million people were in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday celebrating their team’s back-to-back championship, and the area where the shooting took place was steps away from where the Chiefs held a victory rally for thousands of fans after the parade took place.

It’s a heartbreaking end to what had been a raucous day of celebration for Chiefs fans, including many children as school districts in the Kansas City metro area had canceled classes to allow students to attend.

The shooting is just the latest instance of gun violence disrupting American life at places once considered safe. This one was at a sports celebration with a huge crowd. Others have been at churches, schools, grocery stores, outlet malls, hospitals, college campuses and house parties. In June 2023, two people were shot as fans were leaving a celebration of the Denver Nuggets’ NBA title.

Players were still on the stage of the Chiefs’ victory rally when the shooting took place, mingling with each other after it had ended. While some people had begun filtering out of the area, it was still packed with fans – who began to flee in fear after the sound of the shots.

Police say two armed individuals were taken into custody following the shooting. There were no additional details immediately released on Wednesday afternoon.

A celebration marred

The day had started joyously as Chiefs fans headed to the city to take part in the celebrations.

It started with Chiefs players crowded on double-decker buses, waving to fans as they rolled through the city. Star tight end Travis Kelce was spotted on the same bus as Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes but it did not appear that his girlfriend, megastar musician Taylor Swift, was able to make the trip. Swift has tour dates in Australia this weekend.

It didn’t take long for some players to leave their rides to walk the parade route, high-fiving fans and some even handing out a few libations to people who had been waiting throughout the morning to cheer on the Chiefs.

A victory rally following the parade featured several players toasting the team’s connection with the city – statements made all the more poignant in the aftermath as people fled in fear.

“Everything we did this year was because of you guys,” said Chris Jones, the team’s standout defensive lineman.

“Chiefs Kingdom, y’all are the reason we do what we do,” Mahomes said. After the shooting, he posted on X: “Praying for Kansas City.”

The Chiefs have cemented themselves as the NFL’s latest dynasty with this championship. Mahomes, who at 28 years of age has already made a claim to the title of greatest quarterback ever, ran along the parade route with his arms outstretched – a similar pose to the one he made after tossing the winning touchdown in overtime on Sunday.

Mahomes certainly enjoyed last year’s parade, too, at one point handing a fan the Lombardi Trophy and then apparently forgetting about it as he walked away. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt held onto the trophy this year, keeping it aboard his double-decker bus and away from the grasp of his quarterback – and any fans with whom he might have left it.

Championship parades are often a time for players to let loose and blow off steam as they revel in their victory ahead of the offseason. In a virtual news conference on Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters it has been “mentioned a couple of times” to his players not to go too overboard with the celebrations.

“It’s great to have fun but be smart,” he added.

Joe Hennessy, a reporter for local station KCTV, posted a video on X of Chiefs fans arriving at the parade route at 4 a.m. to secure their places at the front.

“Chiefs fans are built different!” he wrote.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

