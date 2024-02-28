Anthony Kim mysteriously disappeared from golf 12 years ago. Now LIV Golf appears to be teasing his return

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been more than a decade since Anthony Kim teed up a ball at a professional event. Now, a tour that didn’t exist when he left appears to be teasing his return from golf’s wilderness.

The 38-year-old American is poised to make his first pro start in 12 years at LIV Golf’s third event of the season in Saudi Arabia on Friday, arriving on the circuit as a wildcard, according to multiple reports.

Kim’s imminent return in Jeddah was first reported by NBC Sports’ Rex Hoggard on Saturday, who cited multiple sources that spoke under anonymity as they “were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.”

LIV Golf has not officially confirmed the signing but posted a promotional video on X Monday appearing to hint at his comeback. The video does not name Kim, but features shots of a silhouetted golfer overlaid with narration describing a “rebirth.”

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman later shared the footage, adding: “He oozes incredible talent.”

“The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honor as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn,” Norman continued on X.

“Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you.”

CNN has reached out to LIV Golf for comment.

Breakout star

Three-time PGA Tour winner Kim has not been seen at a pro tournament since withdrawing with an injury following the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2012.

The then-26-year-old had been plagued by injuries for much of the season, the latest of several since 2010, withdrawing from the two previous events.

He underwent surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon shortly after, a procedure expected to keep him out for up for 9 to 12 months, but the years ticked by without any sign of the once-heralded breakout talent, who has made only sporadic appearances in the public eye since.

The Los Angeles-born University of Oklahoma star had wasted little time making headlines after turning professional in 2006, finishing in a share of second on his PGA Tour debut at the Valero Texas Open.

He delivered four-top 10 finishes during his rookie season the following year, before surging to a dominant five-shot victory at the 2008 Wachovia Championship to clinch his first PGA Tour title and rise to world No. 16.

Kim would peak at world No. 6 during a stellar campaign, with highlights including another victory at the Tiger Woods-hosted AT&T National and a starring role as the youngest member of a victorious Team USA at the Ryder Cup in Kentucky.

A thumb injury and subsequent surgery hampered his hopes of making the team for the return trip to Europe in 2010, but Kim had delivered more memorable moments before his injury problems proliferated.

His 11 birdies in a single round at the 2009 Masters remains a tournament record, while his 2010 Shell Houston Open win made him just the third player to win three times on the PGA Tour before the age of 25. His career earnings total over $12 million, according to the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf, preparing for its third event of the 2024 after tournaments in Mexico and Las Vegas, expanded its format to include 54 golfers across 13 teams this season, with the addition of two wildcard picks – unassigned to a team – for each event.

The total prize purse for this week’s Jeddah leg sits at $25 million, with $4 million reserved for the individual winner.

The Saudi-backed circuit continues to work with the PGA Tour and DP World (European) Tour towards last year’s reconciliation agreement to end their long-running feud, with the initial deadline for a resolution extended from December.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.