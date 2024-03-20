Florida investigators are looking for a Detroit Lions cornerback accused of domestic battery by strangulation

By Isabel Rosales and Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton is wanted in Florida for an alleged domestic battery by strangulation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday it had attempted to contact Sutton for two weeks before it turned to social media to ask for help finding the 29-year-old, who has homes in Lutz, about 15 miles north of Tampa, and Pinellas County.

Law enforcement officials said authorities have not been able to find him at his residences and don’t know whether he has left the state.

On March 7, deputies responded to his Lutz home just before 5 a.m. ET after a “verbal altercation turned physical,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Phil Martello said.

The female victim was battered and was left with bruises to the head, neck and upper body, according to Martello.

Sutton’s representative has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

The sheriff’s office said it is unable to provide the connection between the victim and Sutton due to it being a domestic violence case.

“No one is above the law and domestic violence has no place in our community. We implore Sutton to turn himself in,” Martello added.

Sutton fled the scene with his phone shut off, according to the sheriff’s office. Sutton might be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with the license plate number FL-AZ33QB, the office said on X.

“No tip is too small,” said Martello. “Our deputies are welcoming anyone with info to call 813-247-8200.”

In a statement to CNN on Wednesday, the Lions said, “We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time.”

The seven-year veteran is set to enter his second season with the NFC North division champion Detroit Lions after being drafted by and spending six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sutton started all 17 regular season games for the Lions last season, making 65 combined tackles with one interception. He also played in the Lions’ three playoff contests, recording eight tackles.

Sutton played collegiately at the University of Tennessee after a high school career in Jonesboro, Georgia.

