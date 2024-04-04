Rashee Rice: Super Bowl-winning wide receiver meets with Dallas Police about traffic accident

By Sarah Dewberry, CNN

(CNN) — In a social media post on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said he met with Dallas Police regarding a multi-vehicle collision and that he “takes full responsibility” for his part, but neither the player, his attorney, nor the police will explain what role, if any, he played in the accident.

The last time the public heard from Rice was in Super Bowl LVIII when he caught six passes for 39 yards and his team beat the San Francisco 49ers. The game was viewed by 123.4 million viewers, CBS said, breaking Super Bowl viewership records.

This week, Rice made headlines again after an accident on the North Central Expressway in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday between a Lamborghini and a Corvette left four people with minor injuries.

On Monday, CNN contacted Dallas Police to ask about a vehicle connected to the NFL player being involved in the crash.

Dallas Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman responded: “The preliminary investigation determined two drivers, one in a Corvette, the other in a Lamborghini, were speeding in the far-left lane, near University Boulevard.

“The drivers lost control, and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles (six vehicles total involved).

“The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.

“Two of the involved drivers were treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue for minor injuries, and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The investigation and identification of the suspects are both ongoing.”

When asked if police were searching for Rice in the connection crash, Dallas police responded: “The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to identify suspects.”

An NFL spokesperson told CNN Sports they were monitoring the situation.

On Wednesday, Rice posted on social media: “Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Dallas Police and Rice’s attorney, Royce West, both confirmed the meeting to CNN.

When asked what role, if any, his client played in the accident, West said: “I would love to respond to your questions, but there is an active investigation.”

West says that his client is “fully cooperating” and “has answered all the questions that was asked of him by the Dallas Police Department.”

“He is still trying to make certain that he reaches out to the victims and acts responsibly towards number one, their pain and suffering, and also their property damage,” West said.

A Dallas Police spokesperson also declined to specify whether Rice had a role in the crash at all when asked by CNN and responded: “The investigation continues, along with interviews with witnesses, victims, and others possibly involved in Saturday’s crash. Our detectives are working to determine exactly what happened, who was involved and how.”

Rice, who attended Southern Methodist University, was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He finished his rookie season with 79 receptions, 938 yards, and seven touchdowns.

