Manchester United wins Women’s FA Cup for first time in its history

(CNN) — Manchester United won the Women’s FA Cup for the first time in its history on Sunday, dismantling Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in front of a sell-out crowd at a sun-soaked Wembley Stadium.

The scores remained level for almost the entire first half before Ella Toone gave United the lead with a dazzling goal on the stroke of half-time, and Spurs collapsed in the second half to derail any hope of a comeback.

“We are history makers for Manchester United,” the club’s manager Marc Skinner told the BBC. “I didn’t need to remind the owners of that, they know. There is a lot of support and love for our team and the growth.

“We want to compete for titles but you all know how important adding that first piece of silverware is. We’ve got nothing but growth ahead.”

Sunshine poured down onto the pitch, creating temperatures so hot that there was a drinks break in each half, and it remained even in the early exchanges, both sides not quite able to break down the other’s defense.

It seemed that the half would end goalless, that is until Toone created a little magic in its final moments.

She evaded Eveliina Summanen’s challenge, wrongfooting and swerving past her, before unleashing a powerful strike from outside the box that curled into the top right-hand corner of the net, past Becky Spencer’s outstretched fingertips.

United doubled its lead shortly after halftime, when Rachel Williams rose highest for Katie Zelem’s perfectly weighted free-kick and headed the ball into the net, as she had been threatening to do all game.

And the club’s victory was all but confirmed two minutes later as a Tottenham defensive lapse gifted United a third goal when Spencer, attempting to clear the ball, simply passed it to Lucía García who tapped it in for a 3-0 lead.

García still had time for a second goal, rifling the ball into the net after Lisa Naalsund had controlled Melvine Malard’s chip into the box, and added some extra gloss to the scoreline.

