Former Augusta National Golf Club employee pleads guilty to stealing millions worth of Masters memorabilia and merchandise

(CNN) — A former employee of the Augusta National Golf Club (ANGC) in Georgia has pleaded guilty to stealing millions worth of Masters Tournament merchandise and memorabilia.

Richard Globensky, 39, admitted in a federal court in Chicago that he repeatedly stole items while employed as a warehouse assistant by the club between 2009 and 2022, according to court documents from the US District Court Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division.

According to Globensky’s plea deal, he stole memorabilia of historical significance such as the green jackets won by Masters champions Arnold Palmer, Gene Sarazen, and Ben Hogan. The green jacket is awarded to the winner of the tournament each year and must be returned to the clubhouse after the winner’s year-long reign as champion is over.

Other memorabilia Globensky stole included documents and letters written and signed by tournament co-founder Bobby Jones, historic Masters Tournament records, an Augusta National clubhouse trophy, tickets and programs and an unissued stock that go as far back as 1932, the year the club was founded, according to court documents.

He also stole merchandise including t-shirts, jackets, hats, flags and watches among other items, the documents state. Globensky sold the merchandise for around $5.3 million to an online broker in Florida, while the memorabilia were sold for nearly $300,000 to the same broker and an associate, according to prosecutors. The items were then resold at significant markups from what the broker had paid.

Globensky was charged with transporting and transferring stolen goods in interstate commerce and deemed responsible for almost $3.5 million in actual loss to the club, according to the documents.

Globensky’s plea deal states that he “took steps to conceal his involvement in the theft and sale” of the merchandise. The document goes on to state that using his knowledge as a warehouse employee, Globensky made sure the number of goods he stole fell below the club’s auditing risk thresholds and also instructed the broker to issue the majority of the payments in the name of his wife, rather than to him directly. Later, court documents state, Globensky established an LLC to collect payment for the stolen items.

As part of his plea agreement, Globensky must provide the government with a $1.5 million check within seven days of the guilty plea, which was made on Wednesday. The plea deal also states that Globensky must forfeit the $5.3 million he made off of the stolen goods.

According to a press release by the United States Attorney’s Office, the conviction is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison. Prosecutors indicated in the plea deal that, barring any major change in Globensky’s cooperation, they will ask that the former golf club employee serve between 24 and 30 months in prison. Globensky is scheduled to be sentenced on October 29.

Globensky’s attorney, Tom Church, told CNN that they “look forward to telling the full story before sentencing and shining a light on the upright family man that Mr.

Globensky is, and has always been, notwithstanding the past mistakes he has made.”

He also confirmed that the case was brought in Chicago because some of the stolen goods were later recovered there.

CNN has contacted Augusta National for further comment.

Held annually in April, The Masters is one of the landmark events of the sporting calendar as one of golf’s four major tournaments, alongside the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship.

Unlike the other majors, The Masters is played at the same course every year, with Augusta National hosting the event since the year it was founded.

American Scottie Scheffler is the reigning champion, having taken a dominant four-shot victory in April this year to reclaim the title he previously won in 2022.

