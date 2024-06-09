Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova win French Open women’s doubles title

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Coco Gauff ended her French Open campaign with a title as the American and her partner Katerina Siniakova won the women’s doubles final at Roland Garros Sunday.

Gauff and Siniakova beat Italians Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in just under two hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier, securing Gauff a first doubles trophy at a grand slam.

Defeat for Paolini came less than 24 hours after her straight-sets loss to Iga Świątek in the women’s final Saturday.

Gauff and Siniakova – who has now won eight major doubles titles, with three of those at the French Open – came together at the start of the tournament following Jessica Pegula’s withdrawal due to injury, Gauff’s usual doubles partner.

“Thank you, Katerina for playing with me. We decided to do it two days before the tournament started,” said Gauff, who had previously lost two major doubles finals, after the match.

Last week, reigning US Open champion Gauff had lost in the singles semifinals in straight sets to eventual champion Świątek.

The men’s doubles title was won by ninth seeds Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić, who beat Italian 11th seeds Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-5 6-3.

