Celtics center Kristaps Porziņģis suffers ‘rare’ injury and is questionable for Game 3 of NBA Finals

(CNN) — Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porziņģis suffered a “rare” injury in Game 2 of the NBA Finals which has put his availability in doubt for Wednesday’s Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The 28-year-old Latvian suffered a “torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg at 3:27 of the third quarter of Game 2,” the Celtics said in a statement.

Boston added that, “after consultation with numerous specialists regarding this rare injury, [Porziņģis’] availability for upcoming games will be determined day-to-day.”

Just how rare is the Celtics big man’s injury? According to a 2006 study published in The Iowa Orthopedic Journal, there had been only 32 reported cases of dislocation of the posterior tibial tendon in English literature to that point.

Porziņģis has missed a chunk of the playoffs already with a calf injury to his right leg, though Boston says this most recent ailment is unrelated.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla described it as a “serious injury” while Porziņģis said in his media availability ahead of Game 3 that he will do everything in his power to play.

“That’s something I’ll leave in the medical staff’s hands to determine whether I can go or not,” the Boston center told reporters. “Nothing is going to stop me unless I’m told I’m not to, or not allowed to play. That’s the only reason I would not be out there.”

Porziņģis has proven to be a key piece of the puzzle in unlocking the Celtics’ unstoppable offense since being traded to Massachusetts last summer.

His combination of size – he stands at 7’2” – and an ability to shoot consistently from three-point range have opened up Boston’s offense and allowed his teammates to exploit the space.

The Celtics had the best offensive rating in the NBA during the regular season, comfortably finishing with the best record in the league.

Although Porziņģis missed the majority of the postseason, his return for the NBA Finals against his former team, the Mavericks, has helped galvanize Boston to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

He finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks in Game 1 and had 12 points and two blocks in 23 minutes in Game 2.

While his availability moving forward is questionable, his teammates have been expressing their appreciation for his talents. Ahead of Game 3, Jayson Tatum called him a “unicorn.”

“We’re just so much of a better team when we have him. He’s as talented as they come,” Tatum told reporters. “Yes, we’ve had success and found ways to win without him. Obviously, we’re better when he’s on the team, when he’s out there playing with us.”

Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

