Stanley Cup Game 4: Florida Panthers on brink of first title

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — The Florida Panthers are on the brink of making franchise history.

After a 4-3 win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, the Panthers are now a single win away from a first championship title.

Leading 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, a Game 4 win for Florida would secure a first finals sweep in 26 years.

Prior to this season, 28 teams have been down 0-3 in the Final, with 27 of those going on to lose the series. The sole comeback victory was made by the Toronto Maple Leafs, who rallied to defeat the Detroit Red Wings in 1942, per the NHL.

Though history is on Florida’s side, forward Sam Bennett has said “the job’s not finished.”

“Our whole mindset right now is recovering and getting prepared for the next game,” he said, per the NHL. “I don’t think anyone can really look ahead … we’ve got a lot of work to do. That’s our focus right now.”

How to watch Game 4

Game 4 begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and will be broadcast live on ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS and CBC.

On the verge

The Panthers will be hoping that they can continue to keep the Oilers in the rear-view mirror. They have frequently played stifling defense in this series, limiting Edmonton to four goals in three games, including a Game 1 shutout.

A commanding 4-1 win in Game 2 was followed by a tighter contest in Game 3 north of the border, before which a weather delay affected the Panthers’ flight from Florida, with the squad only arriving around 22 hours before face-off.

It is clear that this is a different Panthers team to the one that suffered heartbreaking defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights in last year’s Stanley Cup Final.

“Every team’s got its own personality, and I can say this,” head coach Paul Maurice said, per the NHL. “I think you all have faith in the fact that I’ve said it before. This is a different group, and they have been serious since training camp. They’ve been focused and even-keeled over the course of the year.”

The season has already been a huge success, but Florida’s players and coaches are all on the same page – it’s not time to celebrate just yet.

“Obviously, [the championship] is there for us, but you don’t think about it,” said captain Aleksander Barkov after Game 3. “You can’t think about it. All we have to do is just take, like, one moment at a time. Right now, we’ve got to enjoy this win.”

‘There’s belief that we can do this’

The Oilers also enter Game 4 with a chance to make history, though it is not the situation they would have imagined being in at the start of the series.

Disappointing offensive performances have left Edmonton on the precipice of an embarrassing sweep.

Per the NHL, the Oilers have been down 0-3 five times in a best-of-seven series in the past, going on to lose them all.

Their backs are well and truly against the wall, but the team is not giving up just yet.

“It is disappointing being down 3-0 and we’ve got to let that reality sink in,” said goaltender Stuart Skinner, via the NHL. “I’m not too sure what the stats are coming back from it, but if anyone can do it it’s the Oil.”

That sentiment was reflected by head coach Kris Knoblauch.

“There’s frustration that we’re down, but there’s a difference between frustration and quitting,” he said. “There’s absolutely no quit. There’s belief that we can do this.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.