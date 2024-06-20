JJ Redick agrees to become Los Angeles Lakers head coach, ESPN reports

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a four-year contract with JJ Redick as the team’s next head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports, citing unnamed sources.

The 39-year-old replaces Darvin Ham who was fired in May after two seasons with the Lakers.

Redick, who has no coaching experience, played 15 seasons in the league for six teams before becoming an NBA analyst for ESPN in 2021.

Redick co-hosts a basketball podcast with future Hall of Famer and Lakers star forward LeBron James.

However, it remains unclear if he will coach James next season.

James has not directly addressed his future with the team nor if he would return for his 22nd NBA season.

On April 30, James posted on X, “I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends!”

“When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know.”

Two weeks ago, University of Connecticut men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley spurned the Lakers for their then-vacant head coaching job to stay and chase a third-straight national title with the Huskies.

The Lakers had offered the coach of the defending back-to-back NCAA champion Huskies a six-year, $70 million contract, according to Wojnarowski.

Last season, Los Angeles was eliminated from the playoffs in five games, losing to the then-reigning champion Denver Nuggets for the second straight postseason.

The Lakers currently hold the 17th selection in next week’s 2024 NBA Draft.

