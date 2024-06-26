Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick reportedly denies using the N-word

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — New Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick has reportedly denied an allegation that he called a woman the N-word during his time at Duke University.

Redick, a longtime NBA shooting guard, was introduced as the Lakers coach on Monday, replacing Darvin Ham. He has no prior coaching experience in the league, working as a podcaster and ESPN analyst since ending his 15-year playing career.

The allegation that Redick used the N-word came from Lakers fan and Duke alum Halleemah Nash, who wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I’ve only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life and it was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team.

“And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world.”

CNN has contacted Redick and the Lakers for comment. In a statement about the allegation sent to TMZ, his spokesperson said: “No, it never happened.”

In a further post on X, Nash added context to the alleged incident, saying: “This was years ago and Im a believer that we all have space to grow – especially from our college level maturity.”

Redick starred for the Duke Blue Devils from 2002 to 2006, making the Final Four in 2004 and winning National Player of the Year in his senior season before declaring for the NBA Draft.

After his time in Durham, North Carolina, Redick began his NBA career with the Orlando Magic in 2006, the first of six teams he would represent as a player.

As coach of the Lakers, Redick will potentially link up with four-time NBA champion LeBron James, with whom he co-hosted a basketball podcast.

However, it’s unclear whether James will remain with the team next season, and the 39-year-old has not directly addressed his future in the league.

CNN’s Wayne Sterling and Steve Almasy contributed to reporting.