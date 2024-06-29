Nelly Korda withdraws from tournament after being bitten by a dog

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — American golfer Nelly Korda has withdrawn from an upcoming tournament after being bitten by a dog, she said on Friday, marking the latest setback in her run of bad luck.

“I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week’s Ladies European Tour tournament in London,” Korda said on her Instagram story. “On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.”

The world No. 1 apologized to fans and organizers for missing the LET Aramco Team Series tournament at Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead, England, scheduled from June 28-30.

“Thank you for your understanding and I look forward to returning to the course,” she added.

After an astonishing start to the season in which she won a record-equaling five consecutive LPGA Tour titles, Korda has endured a run of poor performances and failed to make the cut at her three previous tournaments.

At her last tournament – the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – she shot a career-worst 81 in the second round to miss the cut, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

“It’s just golf recently for me,” Korda told reporters after that round. “No words for how I’m playing right now. I’m just going to go home and try to reset … A lot went my way at the beginning part of the year, and just giving it back.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.