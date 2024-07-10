Skip to Content
Kawhi Leonard no longer on USA men’s basketball Olympic team

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — USA Basketball announced Wednesday that Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard no longer will be on the men’s basketball Olympic roster.

“Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas,” a USA Basketball statement read. “He felt ready to compete. However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it’s in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

