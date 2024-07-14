Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to defend Wimbledon crown

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — In tennis’ storied history, one awash with trailblazers and extraordinary champions, household names who still hold a place in people’s hearts, there hasn’t been a player quite like Carlos Alcaraz.

In defeating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s final in straight sets – a straightforward 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-4) victory against one of the sport’s greats – Alcaraz became the first Spaniard to successfully defend his Wimbledon crown, a feat not even Rafael Nadal had managed.

Alcaraz’s achievements in the sport are already significant. Aged 21, he has won four grand slams, winning all the major finals he has participated in, and twice he has beaten Djokovic in a Wimbledon final, a tournament the Serb has won seven times.

A young player on the fast-track to greatness, a man accumulating titles at a pace most of his greatest predecessors had not managed, Alcaraz is now the reigning US Open, French Open and Wimbledon champion. He is just the sixth man in the Open Era to win at Wimbledon and Roland Garros in the same season.

All of Alcaraz’s brilliance was on display: his feather-like touch at the net, the brutal forehand, his high-speed serve and a supreme two-handed backhand. There were passing shots, too, which made Djokovic look flat-footed.

In the on-court interview, Djokovic said his opponent played “amazing tennis” and was the deserved winner.

