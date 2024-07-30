Olympic moment of the day: Simone Biles, alone on the floor, completes an incredible comeback

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Paris (CNN) — It was everything she could have ever hoped it would be.

Three years after pulling out of the team gymnastics final, Simone Biles was alone once more at the Olympics. But the vibes could not be more different.

The final performer of the night, Biles took to the floor to clinch the gold for Team USA. After years of trying to relive that night in Tokyo, the first notes of a Taylor Swift song rang through the Bercy Arena to start her routine.

Biles was ready for it.

Her typical magic combination of grace, power and speed made for an iconic moment that will live on in gymnastics and Olympics lore. She nailed everything she went for. Even when she slightly stumbled, there was no breaking her stride.

It was a performance for the ages under the brightest of lights for a performer who has faced more scrutiny than any normal human could bear to stand. But what the 4-foot-8-inch Biles lacks in height, she more than makes up for in heart and, after years of therapy and working on herself, mental toughness.

From the moment she entered the Bercy Arena on Sunday to Tuesday’s medal ceremony, Biles was the most watched person in the City of Light. Her every step was looked at carefully – even more so after a moment during warmups for the floor in Sunday’s qualification when she aggravated a calf injury she first felt a couple weeks ago.

Biles limped and powered through the rest of that competition, qualifying for the all-around individual finals along with the individual balance beam, vault and floor competitions. It inspired a level of concern that sent onlookers spiraling into worries that Biles could possibly experience the woes of Tokyo once again.

But no matter.

Biles showed absolutely no sign of that calf injury throughout Tuesday’s team final. Whether it was adrenaline or the pain had truly melted away in the Parisian heat, Biles – at age 27, the oldest American to ever win an Olympic gymnastics medal and now the most decorated American gymnast ever in the Games – turned back the years and made it feel like 2016 again.

But unlike that exquisite performance in Rio de Janeiro, Biles knew what this meant. She knew what she had to go through to get here. It was written all over her face in the final moments as she waited for her score.

Gripping the floor apparatus, staring up at the Bercy Arena’s big screen, Biles had to have known she’d done enough to win the gold. But when the score popped up – 14.666, more than enough to clinch the gold – she exploded, elation released.

First, it was a jumping hug with her teammates before posing with Old Glory on the floor that she had just dominated. Then it was a light jog around that same floor with her teammates to soak in the chants of “U-S-A! U-S-A!” that rained down on them.

And as the “Star-Spangled Banner” played during the medal ceremony, with gold once again around her neck, Biles had to have felt like she just climbed one of the biggest mountains in sports.

Yet she’s not done; the individual all-around – which she won in 2016 and decided not to compete in three years ago – comes on Thursday, the vault on Friday and the beam and floor exercises on Monday.

But for at least the next couple of days, Biles can look at the gold medal draped around her neck and know that she had just cemented her place in gymnastics – and Olympics – history.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.