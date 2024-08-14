Refugee Olympic Team’s historic first medalist Cindy Ngamba hopes to inspire millions

By Rosanne Roobeek, CNN

(CNN) — The story of Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba is one of resilience. Living up to her middle name, she became the first-ever athlete to win a medal for the Refugee Olympic Team, claiming bronze in the women’s boxing 75kg class at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Born in Cameroon, Ngamba faced many challenges growing up. At the age of 11, she moved to the United Kingdom in search of a better future. After arriving, she struggled to gain citizenship and was sent to a detention camp over paperwork issues.

Around the age of 15, she discovered her passion for boxing. “Every day is a learning day in boxing. You have your ups and downs, just like in life in general,” Ngamba told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies.

Boxing would not only help her mentally but also provide a vital anchor in her new reality. “Every time I’m boxing, I think about the moments where I felt helpless. All I’ve got to do is just get in the ring and trade punches with my opponent. That [was never] as hard as when I was going through my [immigration] paper situation and being in a detention camp.

“Boxing helped me and my mental health. I was able to meet new people, learn about myself a lot and travel around the world,” Ngamba added.

She quickly rose through the ranks and started to win national titles. Now, aged 25, she trains and fights with the Great Britain boxing team but, despite repeated attempts, has not been able to win her fight for British citizenship yet. Ngamba was granted refugee status on the basis of her sexuality, as same sex activity is illegal in Cameroon.

The Refugee Olympic Team

The Refugee Olympic Team gives forcibly displaced athletes an opportunity to participate on the highest sporting stage. Made up of 37 athletes at this year’s Games, the team wants to demonstrate to the world that refugees are an enrichment to society.

“We should welcome refugees because they are assets to our communities. [They] can really contribute and be incredible role models, just like the Refugee Olympic Team,” Yusra Mardini, a former refugee Olympian, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and subject of the Netflix biopic “The Swimmers,” told CNN.

“These athletes might have lost everything, and they started all over again from zero in a new country. They had to make new friends, they had to learn the language, they had to feel home again. Sports can be their escape, whether that’s helping with their mental health, their trauma or building self-esteem again,” Mardini added.

Global refugee crisis

Ngamba’s bronze medal marks a significant moment for the Refugee Olympic Team and serves as an inspiration for millions of displaced people worldwide.

“This medal means that I’m just human, just like any other humans here. I’ve gone through so many obstacles. But I stood my ground, and I held my head high. And I came out on top,” Ngamba said.

“I hope that [by winning] a medal in the Olympics, representing the refugees all around the world, people will see us as athletes who are hungry and want to aim high for themselves.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced that there were 120 million forcibly displaced individuals worldwide as of May 2024, a record high.

Growing Tensions

A heartwarming moment followed Ngamba’s bronze medal victory when Team GB’s Lewis Richardson shared his Union Jack flag with his fellow boxing medallist during the celebrations in Paris.

“It meant the world to me,” she said. “Lewis, me and many of the GB boxers have shared the ring. They always treated me just like a family, part of the boxing team. And to be able to share that moment with him, knowing what we have gone through, what he has gone through and what I’ve gone through, it was very emotional.”

Ngamba’s victory takes place against the backdrop of growing anti-immigrant sentiment in many countries, including the UK.

The nation is currently experiencing its worst unrest in over a decade, after outbreaks of far-right, anti-immigrant violence swept the country. Protests erupted in late July following a misinformation campaign fueled by anger over a stabbing attack that left three children dead in Southport, northern England.

In sharp contrast to these protests, Ngamba’s presence on the Olympic podium demonstrates the contributions refugees make in so many areas. The first ever medal for the Refugee Olympic Team symbolizes not only the resilience of Ngamba, but of all refugees striving for a better future.

