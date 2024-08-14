Vikings rookie QB JJ McCarthy’s start to NFL career curtailed by meniscus tear

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — JJ McCarthy’s career as the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback will be delayed after it was revealed on Tuesday that the rookie will have to undergo surgery for a meniscus tear in his right knee.

McCarthy, who was drafted 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft, suffered the injury in Minnesota’s first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Tuesday.

The extent of McCarthy’s time on the sidelines will be determined by the severity of the tear, O’Connell said.

“But as far as a timeline on the injury, that will be determined during the procedure, based upon whether it can just be a cleanup or potentially a repair,” he said during a virtual press conference. “That won’t be able to be determined until that procedure takes place. I would just be speculating on a timeline for a return at this point.”

The 21-year-old wrote on social media shortly afterwards: “Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati.”

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, McCarthy would only miss a few weeks if the meniscus can be trimmed. If it requires a full repair, McCarthy would miss “many months.”

McCarthy was not a participant in Minnesota’s Monday practice after complaining of knee soreness.

O’Connell did not confirm if there was a certain play in Saturday’s game – McCarthy’s debut for the Vikings – where the injury occurred. McCarthy threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns against Las Vegas.

“I credit JJ for obviously being able to continue to play. He did not come out of the game from the injury,” O’Connell said. “He finished his night with his second touchdown pass and at that point had reached the snap count I was hoping to get him for the game. At no time did he think it was something that would take him out of the football game, not allow him to play.”

The Vikings had traded up to 10th in the 2024 NFL Draft to select McCarthy after he led Michigan to the 2023 CFP National Championship against Washington.

The team also signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold during the offseason, with the 2018 No. 3 overall pick now expected to start the season for Minnesota.

O’Connell explained how McCarthy’s injury interrupts his “very clear plan” which he had for his quarterback room.

“[I] really was going to continue through that with JJ on the field – getting more and more reps and obviously coming off a performance like he had where we felt strong about where he was at in his development process,” O’Connell said. “So really, you hurt for him in the short-term here because he had such a daily process, focus, all those things I was really looking for in a young player at the position.”

O’Connell was coy about whether Minnesota will look to add another quarterback to the mix with McCarthy sidelined. He added that his confidence in Darnold is “very, very high.”

