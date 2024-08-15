ESPN has fired Robert Griffin III and Samantha Ponder, source says

By Jon Passantino and Jacob Lev, CNN

Atlanta (CNN) — ESPN has fired football analyst Robert Griffin III and host Samantha Ponder, a person familiar with the situation told CNN on Thursday.

Both moves were business decisions, the source said.

The 34-year-old Griffin, a Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback, joined ESPN in 2021. He was regularly featured on programming but was set to be replaced by former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on “Monday Night Countdown” this upcoming season.

Griffin had two more years on his deal, the source said.

In a Thursday post on Instagram, Griffin found humor in the news with a video from the 1995 movie “Friday,” with the caption, “How you get fired on your day off?

Ponder, who has been with ESPN since 2011, has most recently hosted “NFL Sunday Countdown.”

CNN has sought comment from ESPN.

