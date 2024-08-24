Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese makes yet more WNBA history

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — WNBA star Angel Reese made more history on Friday after another impressive performance for the Chicago Sky.

Despite the Sky losing to the Connecticut Sun 82-80 on the road, Reese joined Tina Charles as the only rookies in WNBA history to record multiple 20+ rebound games.

After scoring 13 points and tallying 20 rebounds, Reese also became the first player in the WNBA to record 20+ rebounds in consecutive games.

Every time Reese takes to court, it seems like she breaks another record.

Earlier in the week, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 20 double-doubles in a single season and has already broken the record for most consecutive double-doubles in league history.

But while her personal achievements are undoubted, the Sky have lost three of their last four games since returning from the Olympic break.

Chicago dropped to 11-17 on the season and currently holds the final postseason spot, one game ahead of the (10-18) Atlanta Dream.

On Friday, Chicago was narrowly edged out by the Sun, which was led by Marina Mabrey’s shooting excellence.

The former Chicago player made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points off the bench.

Reese, who is averaging 13.6 points and 12.6 rebounds this season, will have the chance to get the Sky back to winning ways on Sunday as they face the Las Vegas Aces at home.

