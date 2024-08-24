Minnesota Lynx defeat Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever on Maya Moore’s jersey retirement night

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Minnesota Lynx fans got to witness not only a win but also the team retiring WNBA legend Maya Moore’s jersey on Saturday.

Despite Caitlin Clark’s 23 points, the Lynx held off the Indiana Fever 90-80 to win their sixth straight game. The win also clinches a playoff spot for the team.

After the game, the Lynx lifted Moore’s No. 23 jersey to the Target Center rafters in Minneapolis to applauding fans.

Moore was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft by the Lynx and played eight seasons in the WNBA – all with Minnesota – leading the team to four championships and was named league MVP in 2014.

Moore’s off-the-court career is even more impressive than her nearly untouchable basketball career.

She worked on the release of Jonathan Irons, a man she helped exonerate after he served 22 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. The two married in 2020 and later announced the birth of their son, Jonathan Jr.

Moore officially announced her retirement from the WNBA in 2023.

With her family, friends, former teammates and coaches in attendance, the 35-year-old said on Saturday that she was “so incredibly grateful” for everyone who came to honor her.

“My life is an example of what it looks like when we love a little girl well,” an emotional Moore said of watching her banner being raised. “There’s no way we are watching that without love. So many people having a hand in my life to show me what life is about. That’s what I try to bring every day was life and joy because I’ve been a recipient of life and joy. And so, don’t think all the little ways behind the scenes that you love people and pour into people that it’s in vain because it’s not in vain.”

Moore added that it was a “miracle” that Irons was at the ceremony.

“So many years you watched me through your 13-inch TV with little opportunity to connect,” Moore said. “Now you’re front row, enjoying it the most.”

Moore then pointed up to the banner, and said, “Look at that. What an honor. Love you guys so much,” to a standing ovation from the crowd on hand.

Clark, 22, achieved a milestone of her own in the first quarter.

With her hero Moore looking on, Clark reached 500 career points in just 29 games.

Ahead of the game Saturday, Clark expressed her gratitude to Moore, calling her “the person” in her life when talking about the impact she has had on her basketball career.

“She was the person for me growing up,” Clark told reporters. “Those are the type of people you want your young daughter to idolize. And it’s crazy that I get to play in this building. I played in this building in college and then playing here now, as a pro. It kind of comes full circle. But Maya (Moore) was definitely that person for me and she was obviously tremendous.”

