Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei dies after being set on fire by boyfriend

By Nimi Princewill, CNN

(CNN) — Rebecca Cheptegei, a Ugandan marathon runner who competed in the Paris Olympics last month, has died days after she was burned by her boyfriend, the country’s athletics federation confirmed on X Thursday.

Cheptegei, 33, who lived in Kenya, had been in a critical condition after suffering burns on 75% of her body following Sunday’s attack at her house in the western Trans Nzoia County. Her death was also confirmed on X by the Kenyan Olympic Team.

This is a developing story. More to come.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.