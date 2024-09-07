Angel Reese will miss rest of WNBA season because of wrist injury

By Jacob Lev and Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, the WNBA leader this season in total rebounds per game and offensive rebounds per game, will miss the rest of the season because of a wrist injury.

The Sky made the announcement Saturday night. It’s a big blow for Chicago, who currently are in the eighth and final playoff spot, with the Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings still in the hunt.

The Sky have six regular-season games left.

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol,” said Reese in posts on X and Instagram, referencing the three-point shot she hit during the fourth quarter Friday in her team’s 92-78 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

“Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next.”

In Friday’s win against the Sparks, Reese finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds. She has averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game this season.

“Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers,” Reese said.

Reese, who was drafted with the seventh overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft, was no stranger to making history in her rookie season.

On September 1, the former Louisiana State University star broke the WNBA’s single-season record for rebounds, passing Sylvia Fowles, who retired after the 2022 season as the league’s career leader in rebounds.

Reese also broke the single-season record for offensive rebounds, while she has already become the fastest player in WNBA history to record 20 double-doubles and racked up the most consecutive double-doubles (15) in league history.

Reese tallied 26 double-doubles on the season, becoming just one of two players in league history to do so in one year.

