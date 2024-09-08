2024 NFL Week 1: How to watch Sunday’s games and the standout matchups

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The 2024 NFL season got off with a bang with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Baltimore Ravens, 27-20 on opening night on Thursday and the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Green Bay Packers in Brazil on Friday.

But the rest of the opening weekend of action is full of intrigue and question marks as teams begin a new campaign.

Here’s what to look for on Sunday’s games in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

How to watch

Over the course of the NFL season, fans can tune in to watch games on TV through CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, ABC and NFL Network. Games will also be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK.

Streaming services NFL+, Sunday Ticket, DAZN, Peacock, Paramount+, ESPN+, Amazon Prime and Netflix will also all show games.

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET

Both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have reasons to be hopeful heading into the new season.

For the Texans, last year’s team was arguably the story of the season as, led by Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback CJ Stroud, they made the playoffs with a young squad which showed experience beyond their years.

Behind Stroud’s historic debut season, first year head coach DeMeco Ryans’ defensive prowess and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s creativeness, Houston surprised many opponents as it finished atop the AFC South.

For the Colts, their own promising young QB, Anthony Richardson, showed glimpses of what he could bring to the franchise in his rookie season, which was cut short due to a shoulder injury.

Richardson only appeared in four games last year, but his limited outings highlighted why he was such a hot prospect coming into the 2023 NFL Draft – his combination of dynamic running and big arm potentially makes him a tough force for defenses to stop.

Both also possess other offensive talent – in the offseason, the Texans acquired running back Joe Mixon and added wide receiver Stefon Diggs to their strong receiving core of Tank Dell and Nico Collins while Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could be in line for a big comeback season after two down years.

The Texans and the Colts are two members of the AFC South looking up rather than down with the full season ahead of them and Sunday’s clash at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis has big significance on who finishes atop the division.

Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns are two teams who enter the new NFL season with huge question marks.

The Cowboys have massive pressure riding on their shoulders following their stunning defeat to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card game last season.

Although Dallas has had consistent regular season success under head coach Mike McCarthy, it has been unable to convert that into any significant postseason run.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones is unlikely to accept further playoff embarrassment from McCarthy this time around, and with quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract expiring at the end of this season, it could be a final roll of the dice for this edition of ‘America’s Team.’

The roster still has plenty of other unknowns as well. Although the Cowboys tied down wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after an offseason of drama, the running back position and offensive line depth could be problematic for Dallas.

For the Browns, it is time for the team to start showing signs of progress.

The controversial acquisition of quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022 was supposed to signal a new era for the team, but Watson has battled poor form and injuries during his time in Ohio.

Last year’s team was boosted by the revival of Joe Flacco, but the franchise’s season ended in disappointment after a heavy defeat to the Texans in the Wild Card round.

Barring further injuries to Watson, the Browns will be hoping to go one step further this time around with a complete-looking roster; the team’s star running back Nick Chubb will miss the beginning of the season as he recovers from a serious knee injury suffered last season, but he could prove to be the difference for Cleveland if he is fully recovered.

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions, 8:20 P.M. ET

Under head coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams have been the epitome of consistency.

Although this season will be the team’s first without perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald, the Rams look to be in good position to have another successful season.

LA’s offense looks stacked once again – with quarterback Matthew Stafford, the wide receiver pairing of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and last season’s breakout star, running back Kyren Williams – while the defense has had a facelift, in particular with the drafting of Florida State duo Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.

The Detroit Lions similarly have high expectations this season, a surprising feeling for many fans after so many years of disappointment.

But under head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions have emerged from the depths of despair to become one of the NFL’s most exciting teams.

It will be a chance to prove LA wrong for Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 Draft by the Rams but traded for Stafford and a bevy of picks in 2021.

Goff is supported by a host of dynamic offensive weapons. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is chief among those, while second year players Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta are stars in the making at their respective positions.

Having lost in the NFC Championship game last season, the Lions enter the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

