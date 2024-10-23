WNBA players union demands new collective bargaining agreement, opting out of current deal

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — The WNBA players union, known as the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), has opted out of the current collective bargaining agreement early with the league, demanding a new deal which better reflects the growth of the game.

The WNBPA announced the decision on Monday, saying it was looking for “a business model that reflects their true value, encompassing higher salaries, enhanced professional working conditions, expanded health benefits, and crucial investments needed for long-term growth.”

The current deal with the WNBA was due to expire in 2027, but there was an option to end it early. The existing agreement will stay in place for next season, meaning both sides have a year to negotiate a new deal and avoid a potential future work stoppage.

The decision comes after a historic season for the league, which saw audience figures skyrocket and many players become household names on the level of other professional sports in the US.

According to the WNBPA, ESPN’s regular season viewership shot up 170%, CBS Sports saw an 86% jump, and attendance reached a 22-year high, up 48%.

“This is a defining moment, not just for the WNBA, but for all of us who believe in progress,” WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike said in a statement.

“The world has evolved since 2020, and we cannot afford to stand still. If we stay in the current agreement, we fall behind.

“Opting out isn’t just about bigger paychecks – it’s about claiming our rightful share of the business we’ve built, improving working conditions, and securing a future where the success we create benefits today’s players and the generations to come. We’re not just asking for a CBA that reflects our value; we’re demanding it, because we’ve earned it.”

Amid the rise in popularity, the WNBA is showing no signs of slowing down and the league is set to expand to 13 teams for the 2025 season, with the debut of the Golden State Valkyries, and has agreements for future expansion temas in Toronto and Portland.

Earlier this year, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league hopes to expand to 16 teams, adding that she was “pretty confident” that it could happen by 2028.

“With the historic 2024 WNBA season now in the books, we look forward to working together with the players and the WNBPA on a new CBA that is fair for all and lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come,” Engelbert said Monday after the WNBPA announced its decision.

The WNBPA says it’s also looking for a new deal which better encompasses issues such as retirement and family planning benefits.

“This isn’t some sudden wake-up call. It’s the culmination of what we’ve been driving for over the last several seasons,” said WNBPA vice president Kelsey Plum.

“We’ve played a key role in the league’s historic growth and now we’re breaking free from the current system to demand full transparency and an equitable stake in the business we’ve helped build.”

Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray, who is a three-time WNBA champion, told CNN Sport back in August that the recognition for players is long overdue.

“I think the visibility is extremely important,” said Gray. “Now, you’re able to see us. It’s not hard to find us and people are seeing the product. The audience continues to grow.”

