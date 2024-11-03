New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave taken to hospital after suffering second concussion this season

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital after suffering a concussion during the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday.

The Saints ruled Olave out of the game immediately and added he had movement in all extremities and was undergoing medical evaluation at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Halfway through the first quarter, Olave attempted to catch a pass across the middle of the field when he got hit in the head and neck area. He laid motionless on the ground as medical personnel stabilized him and placed on a backboard. He displayed movement in his arms and feet as he was carted off the field to the delight of players from both teams and fans at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers’ safety Xavier Woods was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Olave, who was drafted in the first round by the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, has now had several head injuries dating back to his collegiate career.

The 24-year-old now enters the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time this season. Olave missed one game after sustaining a concussion on October 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ahead of his return last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Olave switched to a different model of helmet and was seen practicing with a Guardian Cap on the helmet.

Olave, playing without the Guardian Cap, would be evaluated for a concussion in the Chargers game, but was later cleared to return.

He told reporters prior to this week’s game that he was “still considering” wearing a guardian cap in the game, but said he felt his new helmet offered improved protection from concussions.

“The hit I took in the game, it ain’t really hurt as much as it did with the other helmet,” Olave said on Thursday. “So, once I switched helmets I felt like I’d be good without the guardian cap.”

In seven games this year, Olave has 387 yards receiving and one touchdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.