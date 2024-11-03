Sydney Marathon named as seventh major race in elite circuit

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Sydney has been officially elevated to the ranks of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, becoming the seventh city to join the prestigious series.

Starting in 2025, the Sydney Marathon will become the first major marathon in the Southern Hemisphere as it joins elite races in Boston, New York, Chicago, London, Berlin and Tokyo.

Abbott World Marathon Majors CEO Dawna Stone said she was “thrilled” that Sydney will become the seventh major, while complimenting the hard work of the race’s organizers.

“The team in Sydney has been working towards this day, every day, for more than three years, and to see the improvement in their operations and event experience to the point where we can now call them a major has been deeply impressive,” Stone said.

“We cannot wait to see our community embrace this race as a major and start planning their visits to run the streets of one of the finest cities in the world. Runners, your Sydney star awaits.”

Known for its scenic route along Sydney Harbour and past the city’s iconic landmarks, the marathon has expanded dramatically since its inception as a legacy of the 2000 Olympic Games, which saw 1,200 finishers in its first year.

In September, a record 20,272 runners finished the race, helping it clear its second consecutive assessment to become an Abbott World Marathon Major.

Athletics Australia president Jane Flemming celebrated the achievement, calling it a turning point for the sport in Australia.

“This is an extraordinary achievement for Sydney and a transformative moment for Australian athletics,” Flemming said.

“We’re incredibly proud of the journey this race has been on and we are beyond excited for what this means for the future of the sport in Australia.”

After Sydney’s elevation, Abbott World Marathon Majors is looking to expand the series further, with the Cape Town and Shanghai marathons in the candidacy process. The two marathons could join the ranks of majors as early as 2026 and 2027, should they clear the two years of assessments.

The 2025 Sydney Marathon is scheduled for August 31, with more than 33,000 runners expected to participate, according to the New South Wales government.

Officials there say major status will generate an extra 73 million Australian dollars ($48 million) in tourism spending in the state over the next three years. Sydney is home to more than 5 million people and one of Australia’s most visited cities.

