Big 12 fines Utah AD Mark Harlan $40,000 after criticizing officials and conference following loss to BYU

(CNN) — The Big 12 conference fined Utah athletic director Mark Harlan $40,000 and issued a public reprimand for his actions after the team’s 22-21 loss to Brigham Young University on Saturday.

Following the rivalry game between the two Utah schools, Harlan criticized the officiating crew and Big 12 conference after a holding call on Utes’ cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn that negated a sack on fourth down that would have won Utah the game. Instead it gave the Cougars a new set of downs and eventually set up a game winning 44-yard field goal.

“This game was absolutely stolen from us,” Harlan told reporters. “We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight I am not. We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. Very disappointed. I will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I’m disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight.”

CNN has reached out to Utah for comment on the fine but did not immediately hear back.

BYU improved to 9-0 on the season with the win and moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP poll. The Utes’ losing streak extended to five games and sit with a 4-5 record with three games remaining on the schedule.

“Mark’s (Harlan) comments irresponsibly challenged the professionalism of our officials and the integrity of the Big 12 Conference,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement.

“There is a right way and a wrong way to voice concerns. Unfortunately, Mark chose the wrong way. Accordingly, this violation warrants a public reprimand and financial penalty. The Big 12 Conference prioritizes professionalism, integrity, and fairness, and will continue to do so.”

Utah is next scheduled to play Deion Sanders and No. 18 Colorado in Boulder, Colorado on Saturday.

